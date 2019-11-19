Quantcast

White House officials to kick off big Trump impeachment week

By: Associated Press Lisa Mascaro and Mary Clare Jalonick November 19, 2019

WASHINGTON — Two top national security aides who listened to President Donald Trump’s July call with Ukraine’s president are preparing to testify Tuesday at House impeachment hearings as the inquiry reaches deeper into the White House. Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, an Army officer at the National Security Council, and Jennifer Williams, his counterpart at Vice President Mike Pence’s ...

