Quantcast

Community Foundation of Howard County seeks applications for Youth in Philanthropy

By: Daily Record Staff November 20, 2019

The Community Foundation of Howard County, which raises, manages and distributes funds to support Howard County nonprofits, is requesting applications from Howard County high school sophomores and juniors to participate in the foundation’s new Youth in Philanthropy program. Youth in Philanthropy will empower students to solicit and evaluate grant applications and award funds based on need ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo