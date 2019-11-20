Quantcast

Exelon Generation to acquire full ownership of Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Plant

By: Daily Record Staff November 20, 2019

Exelon Generation announced Wednesday that EDF is exercising the put option to sell its 49.99 percent interest in the Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Plant near Lusby as well as two others in New York. Exelon Generation would become the full 100 percent owner of the three zero-carbon nuclear energy facilities, which consist of the dual-unit Calvert Cliffs ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo