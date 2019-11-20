Jake Weiland | Continental Realty Corp.

Continental Realty Corporation promorted Jake Weiland to community manager of Kenilworth at Perring Park Apartments.

Weiland, formerly community manager at Ridge Gardens Apartments, has worked with the company since 2008.

In his new position, Weiland will oversee day-to-day property management and leasing functions for the 567-unit multifamily community located on 8951 Waltham Road in the Parkville section of Baltimore County. He will work with on-site professionals – the service technicians and the leasing and property management team – to ensure maintenance of the community and to maintain leasing levels. He will also engage with residents, local community members, and third-party vendors to receive feedback and to initiate projects that benefit the multifamily community.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.