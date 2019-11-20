Kara Parker and Erik Johnson | Franklin & Prokopik

Franklin & Prokopik added Kara K. Parker as an associate on the Baltimore’s workers’ compensation team and Erik L. Johnson joins the Baltimore office as an associate in its liability practice.

Parker concentrates her litigation practice in the area of workers’ compensation and employers’ liability. Prior to joining F&P, she worked primarily in the areas of trusts and estates, as well as tax, estate and disability planning and family law. Parker has extensive experience working with institutional clients and ultra-high net worth individuals acting as/in a fiduciary, advisory and client advocate capacity. During law school, Parker participated in the University of Baltimore Mediation Clinic for Families as a mediator and Rule 19-217 student-attorney working with and representing pro se litigants in child custody, visitation and support matters before the Family Division of the Baltimore City Circuit Court.

Johnson concentrates his active litigation practice primarily in the area of liability defense. Before joining Franklin & Prokopik, he worked as an associate at an insurance defense firm focusing on the defense of professionals, products liability, premises liability, and general casualty matters. Johnson is a 2017 summa cum laude graduate of the University of Baltimore School of Law, where he was a staff editor of the University of Baltimore Law Review, and a Rule 19-217 Attorney in the Civil Advocacy Clinic.

