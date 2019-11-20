Quantcast

Maryland county votes to ban agency immigration enforcement

By: Jason Whong Daily Record Digital Editor November 20, 2019

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A Maryland county council has voted to ban local agencies from engaging in immigration enforcement. News outlets report the Prince George’s County Council unanimously voted Tuesday to pass the Act Concerning Community Inclusiveness. The county police department opposed the bill, saying an existing policy already bars officers from assisting federal immigration authorities ...

