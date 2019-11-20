ADVERTISEMENT

OFFICE OF THE STATE’S ATTORNEY

FOR DORCHESTER COUNTY, MARYLAND



The State’s Attorney for Dorchester County is seeking applicants for the part-time position of Assistant States Attorney. The attorney serving in this capacity is anticipated to perform approximately 20 hours of work per week.

Interested persons should send a resume and cover letter to:

William H. Jones

State’s Attorney

501 Court Lane, Suite 211

Cambridge, Maryland 21613

wjones@docogonet.com Or via email to

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.