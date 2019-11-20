ADVERTISEMENT
OFFICE OF THE STATE’S ATTORNEY
FOR DORCHESTER COUNTY, MARYLAND
The State’s Attorney for Dorchester County is seeking applicants for the part-time position of Assistant States Attorney. The attorney serving in this capacity is anticipated to perform approximately 20 hours of work per week.
Interested persons should send a resume and cover letter to:
William H. Jones
State’s Attorney
501 Court Lane, Suite 211
Cambridge, Maryland 21613
Or via email to wjones@docogonet.com
