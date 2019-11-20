Quantcast

Officials announce largest tobacco bust in Md. agency’s history

By: Capital News Service Eric Myers November 20, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot on Wednesday announced the agency’s largest tobacco bust ever, resulting in more than $450,000 worth of seized contraband tobacco products. The raid, which took place Nov. 5, recovered 521 packs of untaxed cigarettes, 1,246 untaxed premium cigars and 7,866 packages of untaxed loose and hookah tobacco products. Combined, those products ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo