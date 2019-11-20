This item is part of The Daily Record’s coverage of the indictment of former mayor Catherine Pugh.
Full coverage: Former Baltimore mayor Pugh indicted on 11 federal counts | Read the indictment against Catherine Pugh here | Watch the U.S. Attorney's news conference about Catherine Pugh | A timeline of the Catherine Pugh scandal
From the archives: Ex-Pugh aide’s swearing-in for House delayed following indictment | Pugh aide found guilty of campaign finance violations
Read the indictment against Catherine Pugh here
This item is part of The Daily Record’s coverage of the indictment of former mayor Catherine Pugh.