Zoulis Properties to redevelop Bel Air Academy site

By: Daily Record Staff November 20, 2019

Zoulis Properties will begin redevelopment of the site of the 137-year-old Bel Air Academy and Graded School to restore the building and break ground on a multifamily housing development, company officials announced Wednesday. The multifamily project will be called Bel Air Academy Townhomes and Apartments. Upon completion, the one-acre site location will be developed into 12 ...

