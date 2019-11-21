Quantcast

4th Circuit upholds warrantless search, sex trafficker’s conviction

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 21, 2019

Federal agents unconstitutionally searched a suspected Maryland sex trafficker’s laptop and cellphone without a warrant upon his return to the United States four years ago, a U.S. appeals court ruled Thursday. But the damning evidence was properly admitted at Raymond Aigbekaen’s Baltimore trial because the officers had a good-faith belief they were complying with the “border ...

