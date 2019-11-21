Quantcast

Angelos firm urges legislature to allow consolidated asbestos cases

By: Louis Krauss November 21, 2019

With a massive backlog of asbestos cases in Baltimore City Circuit Court, the Law Offices of Peter Angelos continues to push the Maryland General Assembly to permit the firm to consolidate the cases. Despite efforts by the court to substantially increase the number of asbestos cases tried each month, a backlog of nearly 28,000 active ...

