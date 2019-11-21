Baltimore County gets $1.65M grant for a Towson Circulator

Baltimore County has won a $1.65 million federal grant award to support the launch of a Towson Circulator pilot, county officials announced.

The award announced today by U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Reps. Dutch Ruppersberger and John Sarbanes, was requested by County Executive Johnny Olszewski’s administration as it seeks to create transportation options for Baltimore County residents.

“The Towson Circulator will be a critical project that will better connect residents between where they live, work, study, and play,” said County Executive Olszewski. “We commend our congressional delegation on supporting our request for this critical funding to move forward with this first-of-its-kind integrated transportation project in Baltimore County.”

In his fiscal year 2020 budget, Olszewski included money to begin planning a Towson Circulator pilot, with plans to expand to other communities. In addition, the administration has named the first transportation planner and is in the process of hiring a deputy in the Department of Public Works to oversee transportation efforts and strategy.

The award, part of a nearly $14 million federal and statewide investment by the U.S. Department of Transportation Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program, will support the purchase of new buses and infrastructure for the Towson Circulator.