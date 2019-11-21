Berman Enterprises — The Remy

Projects of the Year

Rockville-based Berman Enterprises was founded by Melvin and I. Wolford Berman in 1952. Former dairy sector entrepreneurs, the brothers took their experience gained in land ownership and sales and used it to develop their first shopping center in Ingelside.

Several more followed and, beginning in 1962, they began to focus full time on real estate development. Today, the company and its affiliates own and manage more than 9 million square feet of commercial office, retail, industrial and residential space in Maryland, Virginia, Illinois, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

The company is currently operated by the third generation of Bermans, who have expanded the company’s retail, commercial office and residential operations and developments. They founded LIVEbe, which manages Berman Enterprises’ residential assets in-house.

In late 2018, LIVEbe earned a Delta Associates Excellence Award in the category of Best Lease-Up Pace for a Suburban Maryland Apartment Community for its development of the 278-unit midrise apartment community in Lanham known as The Remy.

The project is located near the New Carrollton Metrorail Station and includes a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes and features a rooftop lounge, hydrotherapeutic saltwater pool, outdoor grills, courtyards, a dog run, pet spa, fitness center with yoga studio, game room, movie screening room, gamers gallery and telecommuting spaces.

A second phase underway will add more than 200 additional apartment homes, and retail space within the buildings.