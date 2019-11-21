Bozzuto Group — Liberty Harbor East

Projects of the Year

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Greenbelt, the Bozzuto Group has grown to comprise four companies that cover construction, property management, development and homebuilding.

The firm has developed 45,000 homes and apartments, manages 7,500 residences, employs more than 2,500 people and earns $500 million in construction revenue each year.

One recent highlighted project in the heart of Baltimore is Liberty Harbor East. Named after the sister of Harbor East developer John Paterakis the $127 million, 22-story project includes 317 units. The development is flanked by Whole Foods at ground level and has 571 parking spaces and a ninth-floor exterior courtyard with views of the Inner Harbor.

Other local project highlights include the new Towson Row student housing and mixed-use development that broke ground in the fall of 2018. After completion, the project will provide 214 student housing units, a 477-space parking garage and over 10,000 square feet of retail space.

Also on the list is the new mixed-use Delta Tower project in Washington’s Ward 5, which will offer 179 affordable housing units for senior and disabled people. Some 5,000 square feet of retail and 48 below-ground parking spaces will also be in the mix.

More than $1.6 billion of the Bozzuto Group’s portfolio complies with a variety of green building standards, including LEED-, Energy Star- and EarthCraft-certified projects.

The company is also involved in more than 100 charitable events and organizations on an annual basis. This includes volunteering and supporting backpack