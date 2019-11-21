Quantcast

Darryl Barnes: It’s time to restrict flavored tobacco products

By: Commentary: Darryl Barnes November 21, 2019

Just last week, a major e-cigarette manufacturer halted sales of its top-selling tobacco flavor due to ongoing and high-profile criticism for its popularity among minors. Yet, this flavor is just one of over 15,500 currently on the market. Flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes, are particularly dangerous because they are designed to soften the harsh taste of tobacco, hook ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo