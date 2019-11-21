Gilbane Building Co. — McCormick Global HQ

Projects of the Year

The Gilbane Building Company started in 1873 when two brothers began a small carpentry business. Today, Gilbane is a global integrated construction and facility management services firm that has more than 45 offices in more than 10 countries, though it’s still privately run by Gilbane family members.

In Maryland, the firm is highly active. It recently provided preconstruction and construction management services for McCormick & Co.’s new global headquarters in Hunt Valley.

Gilbane’s work on the four-year project surrounded the building’s core and shell redevelopment along with all new tenant interiors for the seven-story, 380,000 square foot facility.

Situated on a 20-acre site, the project included segregation of use and utilities of a critical Verizon office and call center located on the ground floor. The original building was gutted to the structure and included the removal of the exterior skin. New exterior curtain wall systems, updated mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems, cores, lobbies and a seven-story atrium were installed.

The building’s interiors were designed to maximize employee flexibility with features like open floor plans, state-of-the-art test kitchens for product development and flavor innovation and a new employee café and retail store that showcases McCormick’s offerings.

Other recent local projects include Gilbane’s work modernizing the Enoch Pratt Free Library during a three-year process that kept the library open during the renovations. The company was also involved in modernizing the M&T Bank Stadium upgrades to enhance the fan experience.