IN RE: S.G.

By: Daily Record Staff November 21, 2019

Juvenile law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Assault The Circuit Court for Baltimore City, sitting as a juvenile court, found appellant, S.G., involved in first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment of both Rodney Johnson and Dimetri Gaither, as well as two counts of wearing or carrying a dangerous weapon. Following disposition, this appeal was ...

