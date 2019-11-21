Quantcast

Maryland panel OKs education funding plan; goes to lawmakers

By: Associated Press Brian Witte November 21, 2019

ANNAPOLIS— A Maryland commission on education approved a plan on Thursday to update the state's funding formula to increase teacher pay and implement a wide-ranging proposal to improve schools with billions of dollars in added spending over the next decade. Supporters are calling it a once-in-a-generation effort that they believe will be transformational for the state's ...

