Quantcast

MATILDE MEJIA, ET AL. v. URGE FOOD CORPORATION, ET AL.

By: Daily Record Staff November 21, 2019

Torts -- Slip and fall -- Negligence On the morning of November 7, 2014, Matilde Mejia and her husband, Valerio Mejia, appellants, were shopping at the Mega Supermarket in Hyattsville when Ms. Mejia fell, fracturing her wrist. A little over two years later, in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County, the Mejias sued Urge Food ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo