St. John Properties, Greenleigh at Crossroads

Projects of the Year



Headquartered in Baltimore, St. John Properties, Inc. is one of the mid-Atlantic region’s busiest privately held commercial real estate firms.

The firm has built and owns 20 million square feet of office space, flex/research and development, retail, warehouse and residential space in Maryland and across the country.

It’s also a leader in sustainable building as a member of the United States Green Building Council and has 65 LEED gold, silver and certified buildings across their portfolio, totaling almost 4 million square feet of space.

St. John Properties is behind Baltimore County’s premier mixed-use community, Greenleigh at Crossroads, which grew from January 2018 to June 2019 by almost 200,000 square feet with the delivery of a 100,000 square-foot four-story Class A office buildings, two single-story office buildings and two retail buildings.

During the same time frame, St. John Properties and Greenebaum Enterprises built a 104,000 square foot, LEED Gold-certified, four-story Class A office building in the master-planned community of Maple Lawn in Howard County. A 29,000 square-foot, three-story Class A medical office building was also completed and is pending LEED certification.

On the University of Maryland Discovery District campus in greater College Park, St. John Properties and the University of Maryland delivered two flex/research & development buildings totaling 109,000 square feet.

In 2018, the company’s work earned it high praise from the Commercial Real Estate Associations, which selected St. John Properties as Developer of the Year, the association’s highest honor.

