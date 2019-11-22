Quantcast

Court reverses conviction, cites flawed battered-spouse instruction

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 22, 2019

Delving into the issue of deadly domestic violence, Maryland’s second-highest court ruled Friday that judges have the duty to decide whether to admit into evidence instances of past abuse that indicate defendants may have suffered from Battered Spouse Syndrome when claiming they killed their significant other in self-defense. Jurors can then consider that evidence of past ...

