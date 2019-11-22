Quantcast

Maryland man convicted of slaying woman found in burned home

By: Associated Press November 22, 2019

A Maryland man has been convicted of kidnapping and killing a Baltimore mother who was found dead inside a burning, vacant home.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo