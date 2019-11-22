Quantcast

Potomac attorney disbarred for failing to represent client

By: Louis Krauss November 22, 2019

Potomac attorney Kenneth Steven Kaufman was disbarred Friday by the Maryland Court of Appeals, which found he violated multiple rules of professional conduct by failing to communicate with a client. The violations included failing to inform his client of a motion for summary judgment filed against her by the defendants, not appearing at hearings and, later, ...

