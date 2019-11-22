Quantcast

Defense cuts could close Bethesda military medical university

By: Capital News Service Dan Novak November 22, 2019

The military’s medical school in Bethesda, Maryland, has been targeted by the Defense Department for significant budget cuts that could force the closure of the university, officials say.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo