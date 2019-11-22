Quantcast

USM president searches moving forward with Perman set at chancellor

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer November 22, 2019

The appointment of Jay Perman as the next chancellor of the University System of Maryland should bring some clarity to the two ongoing searches for presidents within the system. Both Coppin State University and the University of Maryland, College Park, are looking for new leaders. USM leaders pushed to complete the chancellor search quickly so the next chancellor ...

