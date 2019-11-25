Dr. Kuldeep Singh | Mercy Medical Center

Kuldeep Singh, M.D., FACS, MBA, FASMBS, joined Mercy Medical Center as director of The Maryland Bariatric Center at Mercy in its Baltimore downtown campus.

The Maryland Bariatric Center at Mercy provides patients access to a premier multidisciplinary weight loss program that is supported by Mercy’s many renowned clinical programs and specialties.

A Board Certified general surgeon, Dr. Singh is Fellowship trained in advanced laparoscopic surgery and bariatric surgery.

