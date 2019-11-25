‘Lawyers on the Rocks’ podcast mixes insight with drinks

After a long day representing clients in high-stakes cases, Jeremy Eldridge and his two ENLawyers partners — Kurt Nachtman and Adam Crandell — like to wind down with a mixed drink. And, once every two weeks, they record an installment of their popular podcast, “Lawyers on the Rocks.”

When a friend suggested the three turn their off-the-rails, after-work conversations into a podcast, Nachtman didn’t think it would get much traction. But they went for it anyway and “Lawyers on the Rocks” has steadily gotten more attention and provides the attorneys a break from their stressful work.

“For all three of us, we’re dealing with true life-and-death situations and it grinds on you,” Nachtman said.

Eldridge, who handles criminal defense cases, has been in Baltimore headlines recently; he is the attorney retained by Baltimore police detective Sean Suiter before Suiter’s death in November 2017.

Eldridge said the podcast offers him and his colleagues a way to share insights into the law with the public — plus it’s also a fun after-work activity and a way to relax.

The three record the podcast in the ENLawyers offices every two weeks, along with their producer, Gideon Breidegam.

“As a lawyer and a dad, my hobbies have dwindled, and this was an opportunity for the three of us and Gideon to have a night every two weeks where we can actually sit down and talk,” Eldridge said. “I remember having a drink with Kurt the night Sean was killed. There was all this conversation going on after hours, some of which was booze-fueled, and our friend asked, ‘Why aren’t you recording this?’”

This past Wednesday, Nachtman, who handles civil law and personal injury cases, and Crandell, who deals with immigration cases, were sitting in Eldridge’s office with their weekly guest, Erik Atas, an attorney who previously worked for the Baltimore Public Defender’s Office. Eldridge said he would be late coming back from court, so the three started recording without him.

The premise of “Lawyers on the Rocks” is simple: Someone creates a cocktail or pours everyone a glass of hard alcohol before the attorneys record a show with a guest who is either a friend or someone they met through mutual connections. Last week’s drinks were the Country Lawyer Cocktail — bourbon with vermouth and chocolate bitters — and a bourbon sweet tea.

The first part of the show is formal. Last week, Atas discussed his work doing expungements for people who couldn’t afford to hire private lawyers to clear their records of criminal charges.

In the second part of the show, things loosen up, with the discussion turning to national stories, such as the recent stabbing death of a man who allegedly cut in line for a Popeye’s chicken sandwich.

About 15 minutes into the episode, Eldridge burst into the office, mock-incredulous that his colleagues had started recording without him.

“I feel like I’m walking in to my polygamous ex-wives cheating on me with another podcast, and in my own office!” Eldridge said.

The podcast gets serious at times. Last week, the lawyers discussed the 2018 Parkland, Florida, school shootings and the school officer who faced criminal charges because he did not enter the building to protect students.

Nachtman said it’s hard to say how many people listen to the podcast, since the podcast’s website tracks only downloads and not how many times a podcast has been played. But he and his partners said they’ve had judges tell them after a trial that they listen to the podcast.

To check out episodes, visit Lawyersontherocks.com or most podcast streaming services.