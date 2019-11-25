Quantcast

Maryland approves tax incentives for ‘Music City’ in Catonsville

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer November 25, 2019

Maryland named Catonsville Baltimore County’s first Arts & Entertainment District on Monday, granting the area tax incentives aimed at boosting arts related businesses. Home to a collection of music stores and nearby performance venues, Catonsville has sought to brand itself as “Music City, Maryland.”  The Maryland Department of Commerce said the district covers the suburban town's ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo