Mass.-based REIT sells 3 Md. buildings for $61.9M

By: Daily Record Staff November 25, 2019

Real estate investment trust Office Properties Income Trust announced Monday it has sold three properties in Maryland for an aggregate sales price of $61.9 million, excluding closing costs. The three properties include a six-story, 190,044-square-foot office building at 1401 Rockville Pike, in Rockville, a four-story, 123,027-square-foot office building at 6300 Security Blvd., and a two-story, 59,534-square-foot office ...

