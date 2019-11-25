Quantcast

Md. to get $2.8M to revitalize bus infrastructure

By: Daily Record Staff November 25, 2019

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced Monday the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) will award Maryland $2.8 million as part of $423 million in transit infrastructure grants nationwide to improve the safety and reliability of America’s bus systems and enhance mobility for transit riders. Four projects in Maryland will receive the money from the FTA’s Grants for Buses ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo