Venable names Stacie Tobin partner-in-charge in Baltimore

By: Louis Krauss November 25, 2019

Venable LLP has selected Stacie Tobin to serve as the new partner-in-charge of its Baltimore office, the firm announced Monday. Tobin, who has spent seven years at Venable as a commercial litigation attorney, has practiced locally since 1992, when she graduated from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law. She is originally from ...

