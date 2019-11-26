Quantcast

Allegany County sued over man’s death after release from jail

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 26, 2019

The widow of a Cumberland man who died shortly after his release from the local jail claims in a lawsuit that staff members were deliberately indifferent to his medical needs and caused his death. James Stevens died less than 20 hours after he was released from the Allegany County Detention Center in 2016, according to the ...

