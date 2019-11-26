Quantcast

Chesapeake Employers Insurance declares additional $20M corporate dividend

By: Daily Record Staff November 26, 2019

The board of directors of the Chesapeake Employers’ Insurance Company announced Tuesday it has declared $20 million in corporate dividends for 2020 and 2021 to qualifying policyholders based on their safety performance. This is in addition to the $20 million dividend the company declared in October 2017. In all, the company will issue $40 million ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo