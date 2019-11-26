Quantcast

Md.’s Thirty Five Ventures joins Canopy Rivers’ strategic advisory board

By: Daily Record Staff November 26, 2019

Canopy Rivers Inc., a Toronto venture capital firm specializing in cannabis, has further bolstered its Strategic Advisory Board, adding Prince George’s County-based Thirty Five Ventures, the business owned by NBA star Kevin Durant and sports business executive Rich Kleiman. Thirty Five Ventures will collaborate with Canopy Rivers as it continues to strengthen its global portfolio of leading cannabis companies ...

