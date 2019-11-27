Carol Wright | Harford County Public Library

Carol Wright, a community volunteer with extensive experience in nonprofits and large corporations, was appointed to the Harford County Public Library Board of Trustees for a five-year term representing the Abingdon area.

An active community member, Wright is a volunteer delivery driver and Council of State representative with Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland, hospice respite caregiver for Amedisys Hospice and a volunteer for University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center.

In addition, she founded the Circle of Hope – Widow Support Group and serves on the board of the Women’s Giving Circle of Harford County, as co-chair of the Membership and Outreach Committee.

Previously, she served as vice president at Bank of America in Atlanta and worked for the Army and Air Force Exchange Service in various roles.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Indiana University.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.