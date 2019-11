Maven Capital Advisors , a private placement agent and direct co-investment firm based in Atlanta, named Erik Daly as a partner and head of its new office in Baltimore.

A 22-year veteran of the financial services industry, Daly will lead the company’s efforts throughout the mid-Atlantic region.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.