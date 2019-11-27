ADVERTISEMENT

ESTATES AND TRUST PARALEGAL

BEL AIR



Excellent opportunity for paralegal with minimum of two years experience managing estates and trusts. Candidate will also be responsible for drafting Wills, Advance Directives and other estate planning documents. Must be extremely organized, a self-starter and enjoy client interaction. Proficiency in Excel, Word, and Outlook is required. Experience with MDEC, Juris, and QuickBooks is preferred. Excellent benefits.

Send resume and salary requirements to

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.