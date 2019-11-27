Quantcast

Western Md. towns file suit over alleged water contamination

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 27, 2019

Two Garrett County towns filed federal lawsuits against 3M Co. Tuesday, joining a growing list of plaintiffs from across the country that allege chemicals manufactured by 3M and other companies have contaminated their drinking water. The chemicals, perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS), have long been used as a component of foam used to put out aviation, marine and ...

