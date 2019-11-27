Quantcast

Law Digest — Maryland Court of Special Appeals — Nov. 29, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 27, 2019

Maryland Court of Special Appeals Criminal Procedure; Search and seizure: The circuit court erred in denying the defendant’s motion to suppress evidence discovered by Maryland Transit Authority officers when, during a fare inspection by MTA officials on  Light Rail Train, the defendant voluntarily approached an MTA officer to confess that he did not have a fare ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo