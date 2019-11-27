Patricia Jablon and Monica Worrell | Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation

The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation appointed Patricia Jablon and Monica Worrell to its board of directors for a two-year term.

Jablon is an active volunteer for Forest Hill Elementary School and serves as a classroom coordinator. She also assists with various charity projects supported by Spartan Surfaces. Jablon holds a master’s degree in marketing from The Johns Hopkins University and a bachelor’s degree from York College of Pennsylvania. She resides in Forest Hill with her husband and four children.

Worrell serves as director of business development for APG Federal Credit Union. She has 30 years of experience in the public and private sector, including marketing director and patient relations manager for Advanced Eye Care and public information officer and chief spokesman for the Harford County Sheriff’s Office. She is actively involved in the Harford County community and serves in leadership roles on various boards. Worrell also served as a councilwoman for the Havre de Grace City Council. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Strayer University and is also a graduate of the Harford Leadership Academy. She resides in Havre de Grace with her husband.

