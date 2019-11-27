Quantcast

Settlement reached in suit over video captioning at Harvard

By: Associated Press By Collin Binkley November 27, 2019

BOSTON — Harvard University agreed to make its website and online courses friendlier to those who are deaf or hard of hearing as part of a settlement announced Wednesday in a federal lawsuit. The suit, filed in 2015 by the National Association of the Deaf, alleged that many of Harvard's online videos, courses and podcasts did ...

