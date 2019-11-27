Quantcast

Trump cases: Court’s desire to be seen as neutral arbiter to be tested

By: The Washington Post Robert Barnes and Ann E. Marimow November 27, 2019

WASHINGTON -- The legal cases concerning President Donald Trump, his finances and his separation-of-powers disputes with Congress are moving like a brush fire to the Supreme Court and together provide both potential and challenge for the Roberts court in its aspiration to be seen as nonpartisan. The court, composed of five conservatives nominated by Republican presidents ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo