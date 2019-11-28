Quantcast

Karen Tumulty: In the military, the rules matter

By: Commentary: Karen Tumulty November 28, 2019

When President Harry Truman signed the Uniform Code of Military Justice into law just before the first Armed Forces Day in 1950, the former Army artillery captain lauded it as an achievement that assured "the democratic ideal of equality before the law is further advanced." For nearly seven decades, the uniform code has served the military ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo