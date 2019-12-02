Quantcast

Emmes to help develop ‘universal flu vaccine’

By: Daily Record Staff December 2, 2019

Rockville-based clinical trials and research firm Emmes announced Monday it is part of a team of medical centers, universities and private industry supporting the development of a "universal influenza vaccine" that could provide longer-lasting protection than current vaccines and combat a wider variety of influenza viruses. This is part of the new Collaborative Influenza Vaccine Innovation ...

