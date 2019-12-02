Quantcast

House impeachment report to be unveiled before landmark hearing

By: Associated Press Hope Yen, Lisa Mascaro and Mary Clare Jalonick December 2, 2019

WASHINGTON — The House impeachment report on President Donald Trump will be unveiled Monday behind closed doors for key lawmakers as Democrats push ahead with the inquiry despite the White House's declaration it will not participate in the first Judiciary Committee hearing. The Democratic majority on the House Intelligence Committee says the report, compiled after weeks ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo