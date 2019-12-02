Quantcast

Nearly 60 cars involved in Maryland highway pileup

By: Associated Press December 2, 2019

Police say heavy fog may have helped cause a nearly 60-car pileup that snarled holiday traffic on an interstate highway in western Maryland.

