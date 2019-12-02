News roundup: Judge falls asleep without objection

Welcome to Monday, the 16th anniversary of Supreme Court oral arguments in Locke v. Davey. The high court ruled 7-2 that a state does not violate the free exercise of religion by providing college scholarships to students majoring in secular subjects and not to theology majors. The arguments are depicted in the sketch by Baltimorean Art Lien.

Here are some news items to get your week started:

— A sleeping judge does not cause a mistrial.

— Former FBI lawyer blasts Trump’s “sickening” attacks.

— Elderly California and Texas field workers still seek reimbursement from Mexico.

— Volkswagen faces a class-action lawsuit in the United Kingdom for alleged emissions cheating.