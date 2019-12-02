Quantcast

It’s time to let go of shame over your debt

By: Commentary: Liz Weston December 2, 2019

Many of us feel bad about our debt. Most of us probably shouldn't. Three-quarters of U.S. households owe money, but the vast majority pay their bills on time and have debt loads that are reasonable given their incomes. But many people still report being embarrassed about owing money. In one study, nearly everyone with debt believed they ...

