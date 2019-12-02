Quantcast

SBLC receives $400K grant for technical skills training program

By: Daily Record Staff December 2, 2019

SBLC, a Baltimore nonprofit that provides adults with functional literacy, life skills training, career preparation services and several pathways to a high school diploma, has been awarded a $400,000 grant by The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation. The two-year program grant will be used to academically prepare Baltimore residents for entry into a technical skills training ...

